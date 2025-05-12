Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / India set to reopen 32 airports shut during standoff with Pakistan

India set to reopen 32 airports shut during standoff with Pakistan

A picture of the Srinagar airport

A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected soon | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil aviation authorities have decided to reopen 32 airports that were shut for civil flight operations following last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Monday.

A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected to be announced soon, the sources added.

Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

