IndiGo cuts int'l capacity for May by 17%, among worst hit globally

However, the airline, according to OAG, expects a modest recovery in capacity for June (up 1.1 per cent) and July (up 1.8 per cent) over February levels, assuming there is rationalisation in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which, however, appears unlikely after the Indian government inreased the jet fuel rate for international routes by 5 per cent.

Gulf-based airlines have been hit hardest, with Air Arabia slashing capacity by 34.3 per cent in May compared to February. Qatar Airways, Flydubai, Etihad Airways, and Saudi Arabian Airlines follow closely behind. IndiGo ranks as the sixth most impacted airline.

Emirates, meanwhile, has seen a smaller capacity cut than IndiGo. Other non-Gulf airlines within the top 10 most impacted include Thai Airways (-9.3 per cent), Pegasus Airlines (-13.7 per cent), and AirAsia (-8.6 per cent).

Regionally, South Asia, led by India, is the third most affected region globally due to the Iran-US conflict, with international seat capacity in May down 9.3 per cent from the February baseline. Despite this, South Asia is expected to see no growth in scheduled capacity for June, as the ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran remains unstable and travel confidence to West Asia remains low.

The sharpest reductions in capacity are seen in West Asia, where capacity has fallen by more than a third (-37 per cent) in May compared to February, followed by Eastern Europe with an 18.3 per cent drop.