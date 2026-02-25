Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No black box in plane, AAIB team probes site

Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No black box in plane, AAIB team probes site

According to civil aviation rules, cockpit voice recorders (CVR) or flight data recorders (FDR) are not mandated for aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight below 5,700 kg

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday reached the location of the tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district (PTI Photo)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 (VT-AJV) that crashed in Jharkhand on Tuesday, claiming 7 lives, had no black boxes as the aircraft's maximum takeoff weight is below 5,700 kg, sources said.

According to civil aviation rules, cockpit voice recorders (CVR) or flight data recorders (FDR) are not mandated for aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight below 5,700 kg.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigated the crash site on Wednesday and collected evidence from the wreckage to carry out further investigation.

The Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft, registered VT-AJV, was operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi when it crashed on Monday evening in Kasariya Panchayat, Simaria block. DGCA officials are collecting evidence from the wreckage to carry out further investigation.

 

A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday reached the location of the tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district.

Also Read

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is presented the traditional budget briefcase by FM Radhakrishna Kishore as Kalpana Soren looks on during the Budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly

Jharkhand presents ₹1.58 trillion budget, unveils scheme for women farmers

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

All 7 on board Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance killed in crash in Jharkhand

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu to begin 4-day visit to Maha, J'khand, Raj on Tuesday

Plane Crash, Aircraft Crash, Crash, Ajit Pawar crash, Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Preliminary report due by Feb 28, says MoS Mohol

Election commission, voting, SIR

Campaigning ends for Jharkhand civic polls; voting on 23 February

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shubham Khandelwal said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has collected key evidence and will continue investigations tomorrow. He further said that locals reported the aircraft losing balance before it crashed, and recovery and postmortems of all bodies have been completed.

"AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau)'s team had come here. They collected all the documents and evidence they deemed important. They will collect evidence tomorrow as well. They will then inform us of their investigation. The local villagers have also given their statements regarding the manner in which the crash occurred. Locals say that they saw the aircraft losing balance. It crashed 2-3 seconds later. Deployment will continue here. Yes, bodies have handed over, and a postmortem has been done," Khandelwal said to the reporters.

The aircraft had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

As per an official statement from the Council of Indian Aviation, the aircraft had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and lost radar and communication contact near 100 NM south-east of Varanasi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for ops: Official

DGCA, charter operators, safety audit, non-scheduled operators, aviation safety, Baramati crash

DGCA announces tighter rules for non-scheduled aircraft operators

Air India

Air India technical incidents like fuel leaks hit 14-month high in January

Indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory as adverse weather impacts flight operations

delhi airport

Delhi airport ranked 5th-busiest in Apac last year, shows OAG datapremium

Topics : Jharkhand plane crash airplane crash AAIB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayBS Manthan Day 2 LIVEDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance