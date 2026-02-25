Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for ops: Official

SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for ops: Official

SATS is looking forward to play an active role in developing airfreight logistics ecosystem to link UP primary industries with the world through the company's network of 225 locations in 27 countries

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

SATS' investment is aimed at making Uttar Pradesh's new airport a global aviation hu

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airport services company SATS's multi-modal cargo logistics facility at Noida International Airport is ready for operations as the mega aviation hub is set to be inaugurated next month, a company official said.

The Singapore-based company has already invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in building the new cargo facility.

"The next phase, expected to be an additional Rs 600 crore in investment, is to develop the adjacent integrated logistics park providing seamless end-to-end airfreight services to the air cargo industry players," Bob Chi, CEO of SATS Ltd's Gateway Services for Asia Pacific region, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow here hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

 

SATS' investment is aimed at making Uttar Pradesh's new airport a global aviation hub.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt inks ₹4,458 crore MoU with AISATS for Jewar airport projects

telecom, TRAI

Allow telcos to offer connectivity: DoT to Noida International Airportpremium

FedEX

FedEx to invest ₹2,500 cr in automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

Gourav Vallabh

AI can save India up to ₹20,000 crore in port cargo handling: EAC-PM member

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

The investment is through its 50:50 joint venture of Air India and SATS Limited (AI-SATS). SATS has been working in India since 2008.

Beyond the financial investments, SATS is looking forward to play an active role in developing the airfreight logistics ecosystem to link Uttar Pradesh's primary industries with the world through the company's network of 225 locations in 27 countries.

Chi also highlighted the growth prospects of Uttar Pradesh which are driven by growing agricultural, industrial and services sectors.

"We hope to transfer the best practises and the best technologies into our investments in more areas where projects are in the pipeline," he said.

The chief minister had earlier visited SATS' airfreight hub facilities at Changi International Airport, experiencing first-hand the operations of the facilities that handled 1.65 million tonne of air cargo, in particular the cold-chain handling of perishables and pharmaceutical air cargo.

Adityanath led an investment delegation to Singapore on Monday and Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DGCA, charter operators, safety audit, non-scheduled operators, aviation safety, Baramati crash

DGCA announces tighter rules for non-scheduled aircraft operators

Air India

Air India technical incidents like fuel leaks hit 14-month high in January

Indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory as adverse weather impacts flight operations

delhi airport

Delhi airport ranked 5th-busiest in Apac last year, shows OAG datapremium

airplane, airport

Aviation Ministry weighs curbs on festival airfare surge, Centre tells SC

Topics : Noida international airport Jewar airport Cargo industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayBS Manthan Day 2 LIVEDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance