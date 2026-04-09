Minor blaze at Mumbai airport Terminal 1, firefighting operations underway
The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot
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A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening, a civic official said, adding that dousing operations were underway.
No casualties have been reported, he said.
The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, the official said.
The flames were confined to the ground floor, he said, adding that further details were awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:28 PM IST