Minor blaze at Mumbai airport Terminal 1, firefighting operations underway

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening, a civic official said, adding that dousing operations were underway.

No casualties have been reported, he said.

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The flames were confined to the ground floor, he said, adding that further details were awaited.