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Minor blaze at Mumbai airport Terminal 1, firefighting operations underway

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 9:28 PM IST

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A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening, a civic official said, adding that dousing operations were underway.

No casualties have been reported, he said.

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The flames were confined to the ground floor, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:28 PM IST

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