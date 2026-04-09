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Home / World News / Israel seeks to begin peace talks with Lebanon soon, says Netanyahu

Israel seeks to begin peace talks with Lebanon soon, says Netanyahu

Netanyahu said he had directed the cabinet to begin direct peace talks with Lebanon, focusing on the disarming of Hezbollah and efforts to establish peaceful relations between the two countries

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he has given an instruction for Israel to begin peace talks with Lebanon that would also include the disarming of Hezbollah.
 
"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon."
 

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Lebanon US Iran tensions Hezbollah BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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