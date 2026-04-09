Display steady credit behaviour for 3-6 months for easier card approval

Why is underwriting getting tighter? The tightening of underwriting standards for credit cards is a reaction to growing macroeconomic uncertainty. Banks are prioritising asset quality over ambitious expansion. “They regard unsecured lending as inherently vulnerable to income disruptions, rising living expenses, and unstable markets,” says Shams Tabrej, co-founder & chief executive officer (CEO), Ezeepay.

The regulator has been pushing for lenders to expand their unsecured portfolios in a sensible and risk-aware manner. “The Reserve Bank of India’s higher risk weights on unsecured retail lending in late 2023 increased capital requirements for lenders and nudged them towards tighter underwriting,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

The unsecured loan segment has grown rapidly over the past few years. “Tightening typically follows rapid expansion in unsecured credit,” says Shetty.

How will tighter underwriting manifest itself? The tightening is likely to happen through more disciplined credit assessment rather than explicit rule changes. “Lenders may place greater weight on income stability, employer profile, and stable employment,” says Tabrej. Scrutiny of repayment behaviour and the borrower’s overall leverage may increase.

Banks may raise the minimum acceptable credit scores, especially for new-to-credit applicants. “First-time applicants may witness longer approval times or higher rejection rates,” says Tabrej. They may also be asked for more documentary proof.

Even after the card is approved, it may come with lower initial credit limits to reduce early-stage risk. “More applicants may be offered secured cards or entry-level product options, instead of full-fledged unsecured cards,” says Tabrej.

Which segments will be more affected? New-to-credit customers are likely to be among the most impacted. Workers in the gig economy or informal sector with little official income, self-employed individuals with variable income, and customers with weak or inconsistent credit records are likely to be among the most impacted.

“Customers already carrying high utilisation levels, typically above 30–40 per cent, are likely to face tighter filters,” says Shetty. Customers with multiple recent credit enquiries may also see higher rejection rates.

On the other hand, salaried individuals with steady income sources and customers with a solid repayment history are likely to be less impacted.

“Consumers with an existing relationship with the bank have much higher chances of card approval,” says Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

What new-to-credit customers should do Maintaining stable banking behaviour and income flow can strengthen one's profile. New-to-credit customers should actively use digital payment platforms to create a transaction trail.

“Starting with short-term, low-cost credit products such as microloans or buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) products and repaying them on time can help,” says Tabrej.

An FD-backed card or a low-limit entry card can help build an early repayment track record. “A secured credit card can help young or new-to-credit customers establish an initial track record and begin building credit history,” says Vijay Anand MV, head of strategy, Zolve, a financial services firm that helps immigrants build credit history in the country they have moved to.

Ensuring every payment is made on time is critical for new entrants. They should also keep credit utilisation below 30 per cent. “Applying selectively to credit products and avoiding multiple applications in a short span can improve the odds of approval,” says Anand MV.

Even three to six months of healthy credit habits can materially improve the odds. Financial and know-your-customer (KYC) records should be accurate and up-to-date.

What should those with weak credit history or score do? Those with a weak credit history also need to follow a similar approach. They should pay back outstanding loans and avoid further delinquencies. They should also maintain a modest loan utilisation rate. Repeated applications within a short period should be avoided. “Each enquiry remains on the credit report for up to 12 months and can temporarily pull down the score,” says Shetty.

Mistakes that hurt chances of approval Customers should avoid applying indiscriminately for credit cards. “They should compare options, check eligibility, and apply where the chances of approval are higher. Pre-approved offers can boost their odds of approval,” says Santosh Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), Paisabazaar.

According to Rahul Sheth, vice president, BUSINESSNEXT, applying for multiple cards quickly signals risk to lenders. “High credit utilisation also signals stress,” says Sheth.

Agarwal emphasises that all documents should be accurate, since even minor mismatches can lead to rejection.

Key red flags According to Sheth, secured cards, high-fee cards, or products with complicated reward structures tend to become more visible in times of tightening underwriting because they’re easier to approve or more profitable.

“The risk for consumers is signing up without fully understanding the terms. If the rewards are too complex, expire quickly, or come with multiple conditions, that’s a red flag,” says Sheth.

He adds that pre-approvals should be treated with caution, as many still require full underwriting.

Dos and don’ts for new or low-score applicants New-to-credit customers or those rebuilding their credit profile should follow a simple, disciplined approach. “Start small — even a secured card is fine — and focus on building a clean repayment history. Keep your usage low and always pay on time,” says Sheth.

Look beyond headline benefits and review terms to assess a card’s true value. “Check redemption value, exclusions, and caps before deciding,” says Agarwal.

Lenders reward consistency over time. “If you can demonstrate stable behaviour for a few months, your chances of approval improve significantly, even in a cautious market,” says Agarwal.