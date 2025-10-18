Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fire breaks out at Cargo Village of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal Airport

Fire breaks out at Cargo Village of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal Airport

The blaze started around 2:30 pm in the airport's cargo village, where imported goods are stored

Fire breaks out at Cargo Village of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal Airport

Photo: X/ PTI

Aman Sahu
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, leading to the suspension of all flight operations.
 
The blaze started around 2:30 pm in the airport’s cargo village, where imported goods are stored. Airport Executive Director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident around 3:45 pm and said emergency teams were working to bring the situation under control, according to local media reports. 
   
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said units from the Bangladesh Fire Service, Civil Aviation Authority, and the Bangladesh Air Force were jointly battling the fire. The Bangladesh Navy has also joined the operation, media outlet Prothom Alo reported.
 
Authorities have suspended all takeoffs and landings while firefighting efforts continue. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not yet been determined.

Topics : fire safety airport Dhaka Bangladesh

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

