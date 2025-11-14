Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Upcoming Vizag international airport to house largest MRO: GMR founder

Upcoming Vizag international airport to house largest MRO: GMR founder

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2025 here, Rao said the airport will be ready by June 2026, six months ahead of schedule

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

The upcoming Bhogapuram international airport near here will house the world's largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) unit, said GMR Group founder and chairman G M Rao here on Friday.

The GMR Group is developing the project.

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2025 here, Rao said the airport will be ready by June 2026, six months ahead of schedule.

"In line with the vision of the honourable chief minister (Chandrababu Naidu), we are also developing an integrated aerospace ecosystem on 500 acres of land. This park will attract global aerospace and defence manufacturers and house the world's largest MRO and create a complete aerospace ecosystem," he said.

 

He further said the upcoming airport will also attract OEMs, Research and Development units, training and suppliers, besides others which would empower the region's youth and create job opportunities for them.

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), is developing a Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with an initial capacity of six million passengers per annum that is scalable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vizag airport row Airports in India Indian aviation

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

