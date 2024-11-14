Business Standard
AIBOC demands 5-day work week for bankers to ensure work-life balance

According to AIBOC, the acute shortage of clerical and subordinate staff compels officers to undertake tasks outside their primary duties

banks, bank employee, banking, bankers, staff

The IBA has recommended to the government that all Saturdays be declared holidays for the banking industry. | Representative Photo

New Delhi
All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday demanded a long pending implementation of a 5-day work week for bank employees among others.

Besides, the bank officers union pressed for recruitment at public sector banks to address staff shortage.

The acute shortage of clerical and subordinate staff compels officers to undertake tasks outside their primary duties, AIBOC said in a statement.

Recently, it said, bank employees have been subjected to violent attacks, often instigated by politically connected individuals, both within branches and in public spaces.

AIBOC in a letter written to the Department of Financial Services said the current environment of physical risk, coercion and internal toxicity has become a serious deterrent.

 

"We look forward to your prompt attention to this matter and an affirmative response that reassures our officers of the Ministry's commitment to their safety and well-being," it said.

On the issue of a 5-day work week, the union said, it is already an industry standard across various sectors, promoting work-life balance and enhancing productivity.

Following this, it said an agreement was reached between the IBA and Employee Unions and Officers' Associations on March 8, 2024, during the 12th Bipartite Settlement and 9th Joint Note.

The IBA has recommended to the government that all Saturdays be declared holidays for the banking industry, it said.

However, the implementation is pending formal notification from the government.

AIBOC threatened that further delays in addressing this issue will compel the union to consider immediate collective organisational action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

