Multiple challenges continue to ail the ATM interchange fee conundrum

Eight months after the Reserve Bank of India allowed hiking ATM interchange charges - the fees one bank pays another for the use of the latter's ATM by an account holder of the former - by Rs 2 to Rs 19, industry experts are still undecided on where to go from here, given multiple headwinds.

While some suggest indexing the interchange fee to the amount being withdrawn by a customer, or even link it to the rising cost of maintaining an ATM network, others say banks could charge the customer a flat fee per withdrawal, which is a global practice.