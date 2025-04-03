Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank of Baroda and Bank of India miss FY25 deposit growth guidance

Bank of Baroda and Bank of India miss FY25 deposit growth guidance

Advances of the bank grew by 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2 trillion

Over a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas
The advances of the private sector bank rose by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 94,973 crore | Representative Picture

Aathira VarierAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned lenders Bank of Baroda and Bank of India lagged deposit growth guidance for financial year 2025 (FY25), which stayed below their credit growth for the financial year.
 
Bank of India, which clocked 11.21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in domestic deposits to Rs 7 trillion as on March 31, 2025, fell short of the guidance of around 13–14 per cent. The domestic credit growth of the bank stood at 14.28 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 5.63 trillion.
 
Another public sector lender, Bank of Baroda, recorded 9.28 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic deposits to Rs 12.42 trillion at the
Topics : Bank of Baroda Bank of India credit growth

