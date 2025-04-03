Bank of Baroda and Bank of India miss FY25 deposit growth guidance

State-owned lenders Bank of Baroda and Bank of India lagged deposit growth guidance for financial year 2025 (FY25), which stayed below their credit growth for the financial year.

Bank of India, which clocked 11.21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in domestic deposits to Rs 7 trillion as on March 31, 2025, fell short of the guidance of around 13–14 per cent. The domestic credit growth of the bank stood at 14.28 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 5.63 trillion.

Another public sector lender, Bank of Baroda, recorded 9.28 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic deposits to Rs 12.42 trillion at the