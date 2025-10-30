Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banking sector faces challenge of customer service: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Banking sector faces challenge of customer service: Arundhati Bhattacharya

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Salesforce CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said customer service remains a major challenge for banks as they strive to balance convenience with security

Salesforce CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya, bfsi summit 2025

Salesforce CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, said that the current banking sector faces the challenge of customer service.
 
In a Fireside chat with Nivedita Mookerji at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Arundhati Bhattacharya said, “Customer service is a challenge for banks as it requires striking the right balance between convenience and security.”
 
She said that banks today operate in an environment where technology has transformed how services are delivered, but maintaining customer trust remains critical.  ALSO READ | AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit 

Importance of technology in banking

 
Speaking on the integration of technology in the banking sector, she said, “One of the biggest challenges that the banking sector has now is technology."
   
She said that the sustainability of financial institutions now depends on their technology capabilities. “Any organisation that is not taking IT seriously is not going to sustain beyond a particular point in time. A strong IT backbone is important for all organisations,” she said.

Also Read

Sanjay Tripathi, Founder, BriskPe, Arif Khan, Chief innovation officer, Razorpay, Harsh Gupta, CRO, Cashfree, Rahul Jain, CFO & CHRO, NTT Data

Time to go global for India's fintech after UPI success? What experts say

BFSI, general insurance

General insurers brace for climate, cyber and EV-era risks at BFSI Summit

Arundhati Bhattacharya

BFSI Summit LIVE: Firms ignoring technology risk long-term survival, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

AI and digital banking panel at BFSI

AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit

IRDAI chief Ajay Seth

GST cut puts insurance on par with food in fiscal policy, says Irdai chief

 
She added that the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector is the "most digitally mature of all", carrying a greater responsibility to continuously improve and innovate.
 
Bhattacharya, who was the chairperson of State Bank of India (SBI), pointed out that many financial institutions continue to grapple with “technical debt”, outdated systems and processes that slow down innovation. "Organisations need to modernise infrastructure and invest in training to make digital adoption seamless."
 
She further added that while technology enables speed and efficiency, the essence of customer service must not be lost in automation. “One business that will always remain unfinished is customer service,” she said, adding that responsiveness will always define good banking.
 
Sharing a personal insight, Bhattacharya said that being a woman in India with a career requires constant adjustment and resilience. “If you are a woman in India and you also have a career, you have to continuously calibrate how you take care of family responsibilities along with career responsibilities."

More From This Section

SFB Panel at BFSI

BFSI Summit: SFBs urge RBI to relax capital norms, shed 'small finance' tag

Foreign bank CEOs

Regulatory reform, capital depth draw global banks to India, say CEOs

NBFC, BFSI

BFSI summit: Do NBFCs need bank licence to grow, or is it overrated now?

Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

India needs bigger, more global-scale banks for 2047 goal: Banking leaders

Panel discussion Retail banking TOPIC: IMPACT OF TECH & A ON RETAIL BANKING-PROS AND CONS: Arvind Vohra, HDFC Bank; Sanjay Mudaliar, Bank of Baroda; Virat Diwanji, Federal Bank; Sachin Seth, CRF; Ambuj Chandna, DBS Bank India

AI must be used responsibly, or it can create biases: Banking heads at BFSI

Topics : Business Standard BFSI Summit Indian banking sector Technology Indian IT Sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon