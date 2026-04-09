Banking system liquidity improves to 4-yr high on back of G-sec maturities

The net liquidity was in a surplus of ₹4.57 trillion on Wednesday, the highest since May 19, 2022, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The data is published with a one-day lag.

Government bonds worth ₹31,329 crore matured on Wednesday. Further, maturities scheduled on April 12 and April 17, amounting to ₹86,403 crore and ₹34,791 crore, respectively, are expected to push the liquidity surplus to around ₹5 trillion.

Consequently, the weighted average call rate (WACR), which is currently around the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate, may briefly fall below it amid surplus liquidity conditions.

The weighted average call rate was at 5.10 per cent, against the previous day’s 5.08 per cent. It had fallen below the SDF rate on two occasions in the previous week; however, the RBI refrained from conducting variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations to absorb such transient liquidity. The SDF rate, which is at 5 per cent now, is 25 bps lower than the policy repo rate.

The SDF rate is the interest rate at which banks park their surplus funds with the RBI without providing collateral. It forms the lower bound of the RBI’s policy corridor, with the repo rate in the middle and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at the upper bound.

A fall in the WACR below the SDF rate indicates excess liquidity in the banking system, as banks lend funds in the overnight market at rates lower than what they can earn from the RBI.

Experts said that given the ongoing uncertainty in West Asia and elevated crude oil prices, the central bank may avoid absorbing liquidity as it could put upward pressure on bond yields and money market rates.

“The RBI has given an assurance or guidance that as long as the weighted average call rate is between the SDF and the repo rate, they will not do VRRR,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.

“But if it falls below the corridor, below the SDF, that assurance is not given. Earlier this month as well, it was below the SDF on a couple of days, but they did not conduct VRRR. Given the ongoing West Asia situation and elevated crude prices, ideally they shouldn’t, because if they do, it will add to upward pressure on bond yields and money market rates,” she said.

The central bank, in its Monetary Policy Report, said that keeping liquidity surplus in the range of 0.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent of deposits is likely to maintain the spread between the WACR and the policy rate at 5 basis points–10 basis points.