Banks await RBI approval to appoint a second whole-time director

Few lenders need more time as no regulatory nod yet for new CEO

RBI
Manojit SahaShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Private sector lenders and wholly owned subsidiaries of foreign banks are awaiting regulatory approval to appoint a second whole-time director (WTD) to their boards.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked more than half a dozen lenders with only one WTD on their boards – the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) – to appoint a second one, in a notification issued on October 25 last year. Banks were asked to send proposals for the second WTD within four months.

A host of banks such as IDFC First Bank, City Union Bank, CSB Bank, South Indian Bank, and Karur

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

