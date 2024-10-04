Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' group entities cannot be used to circumvent guidelines: RBI

Banks' group entities cannot be used to circumvent guidelines: RBI

Indian laws permit banks to undertake various forms of businesses, in addition to the core business of banking

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank said on Friday group entities of banks shall not be used to circumvent guidelines applicable to the parent for carrying on business activities that are not otherwise permitted.
 
The Reserve Bank of India reviewed the current guidelines in public interest, in order to ring-fence the banks' core business from other risk-bearing non-core businesses and to provide level-playing field to all the banks, according to a draft circular.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indian laws permit banks to undertake various forms of businesses, in addition to the core business of banking.
 
These can be undertaken by the bank departmentally or through a separate group entity.
 
 
Banks will now require prior approval of the RBI to undertake any new activity through a group entity, it said.
 
Additionally, no bank can hold more than 30% of equity capital of investee company along with its other group entities, it added.

More From This Section

RBI

RBI's Mibor committee backs benchmark based on secured money market

NBFCS

NBFCs turning to alternative funding sources amid slower bank loans

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

State-owned banks on apprenticeship spree to strengthen customer services

Loan, Money, Economy

Fintech loan disbursements decline in volume and value in Q1FY25: Report

Pressure on net interest margin (NIM) may soon force commercial banks to align loan growth more closely with deposit growth, stated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest State of the Economy Bulletin.

Banks to rely on certificates of deposit to fund credit demand: Officials

The conduct of activities by small finance banks and payments banks will also be subject to their respective licensing conditions and operating guidelines, the RBI said.
 
Comments on the draft circular are invited from banks and other stakeholders by Nov. 20.

Also Read

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25 than Q1 FY25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India, EU regulators in negotiations as October deadline on oversight looms

Visa, Visa cards

Visa unveils platform for global banks to issue stablecoin, other tokens

facebook, meta

Meta, Australian banks show progress on taking down 'celeb bait' scam ads

merger

ECB will do anything to remove hurdles to bank mergers: Supervisory chief

Topics : Banks RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon