Banks priority sector lending models may need a rethink, says SBI report
With banks comfortably exceeding lending targets and PSLC trading surging, experts say the RBI may need to revisit the priority sector lending framework to better serve financial inclusion goals
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had devised the priority sector lending (PSL) mechanism in 1972 to ensure credit flow to underserving sectors, a framework that has been revised periodically.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI lending