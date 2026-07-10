Banks priority sector lending models may need a rethink, says SBI report

Since FY18, the banking sector has been fulfilling the 40 per cent PSL target. For FY26, the overall achievement was 45 per cent (provisional) as compared to 43.6 per cent in FY25. But at the same time, trading volume in priority sector lending certificates (PSLC) has also gone up to ₹12.2 trillion in FY25 from a mere ₹1.8 trillion in FY18.