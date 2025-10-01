RBI allows Indian lenders to fund acquisitions of Indian corporates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday met a long-standing demand of the Indian banking industry by allowing banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates, a move that also expands banks’ capital market lending.
“…to expand the scope of capital market lending by banks, it is proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates,” said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI.
Banks had made representations to the RBI to allow acquisition financing, particularly as credit to industry has slowed significantly, with corporates relying on alternative sources of funds for their capital expenditure activities.
In August, C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), had said that the Indian Banks’ Association would formally request the RBI to allow domestic banks to finance mergers and acquisitions (M&As) of Indian corporates, beginning perhaps with listed companies where acquisitions are more transparent and approved by shareholders.
Indian banks are generally restricted from lending for M&As, as such financing can lead to over-leverage, promoter-level funding at the holding company level, and may not directly contribute to asset creation or growth. As a result, companies often turn to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), private equity firms, or foreign lenders to fund these deals.
“Allowing M&A financing by Indian banks is growth-accretive and will foster incremental credit flow from banks,” Setty said.
Allowing acquisition financing is a significant move, as most such funding has shifted to the private credit market where borrowing costs are higher. Banks can now enter this space and capture a meaningful share of the market. In the near term, lenders are expected to focus on smaller acquisitions by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), debt-free companies, and players in the pharmaceutical sector, a senior state-owned banker said.
According to a senior SBI executive, the move would certainly open up business opportunities. “While the bank is best placed for opportunity with robust credit underwriting standards and an experienced team, M&A needs a separate skill set and approach. The lender is mulling a centre of excellence to groom and nurture talent and the ecosystem for mergers and acquisitions,” he said.
An SBI Research report highlighted that M&A deals in FY24 were valued at over USD 120 billion, or Rs 10 trillion. Assuming a debt component of 40 per cent and banks financing 30 per cent of this, the potential credit growth would be Rs 1.2 trillion.
This comes at a time when corporate credit growth has been lacklustre, with corporates increasingly moving to the equity capital market, debt capital market, and overseas markets for their funding or capex needs. Additionally, large cash reserves accumulated through deleveraging have helped corporates meet immediate capex requirements.
According to the latest RBI data, credit to industry recorded 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in August, compared to 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y in the same period last year.
The governor also noted that other sources of funding are gradually but steadily expanding their footprint. The total flow of resources from non-bank sources to the commercial sector increased by Rs 2.66 trillion in 2025–26 so far, more than offsetting the decline of Rs 48,000 crore in non-food bank credit.
For M&A loans, interest rates are typically higher by one to two percentage points to compensate for the higher risk, industry leaders said.
“This will provide an excellent platform for strong Indian corporates seeking acquisition financing to acquire companies within their sector, which are otherwise available at attractive valuations. In many cases, the cash flows from the acquired entity can support the debt servicing obligations of the acquiring entity, making it a win-win situation,” said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, operating partner, Essar Capital.
“Historically, the RBI has been reluctant to allow acquisition financing, based on the premise that it may lead to over-leverage, promoter-level funding at the holding company level, and may not necessarily contribute to asset creation or growth. Therefore, it is a welcome move to consider acquisition funding. As long as it is done with proper diligence and reserved for meritorious cases, it will be a positive development,” Vaidyanathan added.
However, experts cautioned that the move carries risks as it could cause asset-liability management (ALM) mismatches for banks.
“A prudent approach would be to specify certain long-term funding sources that would be matched for the purpose of acquisition funding. This would align assets with liabilities, reducing ALM mismatches that would otherwise sit on banks’ balance sheets. More simply put, the RBI needs to consider the implications of interest rate risk in the banking book as a result of allowing acquisition funding,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.