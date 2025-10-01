Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / PSBs continue to grab higher share in incremental credit growth: RBI

PSBs continue to grab higher share in incremental credit growth: RBI

Public sector banks raised their share in incremental credit to 59.7 per cent in September 2025, supported by stronger balance sheets, governance reforms and digital banking focus

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Public sector banks (PSBs) further increased their share in incremental credit to 59.7 per cent in September 2025 from 57.3 per cent in March 2025 and 54.0 per cent a year ago, according to the Monetary Policy Report.
 
The report said across bank groups, credit growth of PSBs remained higher at 11.4 per cent than that of private sector banks (PVBs) at 9.4 per cent, while credit growth of foreign banks decelerated. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its six-monthly Monetary Policy Report alongside the Monetary Policy Review.
 
On an annual basis, as on September 19, 2025, PSBs continued to account for the largest share of incremental credit, with their share rising further compared with PVBs and foreign banks, the report noted.
   
Bankers said the increase in market share over the last 18 months is the outcome of a combination of factors such as changes in the macro environment, an improving capital and financial profile, and better governance along with a revamp of systems.
 
While the extensive branch network gives state-owned banks an edge, they have also reformed processes, invested heavily in digital banking, and are fashioning innovative products to face competition, especially in the retail credit segment, bankers added.

The Monetary Policy Report said growth in non-food bank credit of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) decelerated to 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as on September 19, 2025, from 13.0 per cent a year ago, although an uptick in momentum was witnessed in the quarter ended September 2025.
 
Disaggregated trends in bank credit show moderation in credit growth across sectors. Although industrial credit softened, it remained modestly above its 10-year historical average, with nascent signs of an uptick in recent months.
 
Despite the moderation, personal loans and services sector credit remained the main drivers of overall bank credit growth. Credit to agriculture and allied activities remained muted but has shown gradual firming up in recent months, the report added.
 

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

