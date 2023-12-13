Credit-deposit ratios of Indian banks may weaken, dent margins in 2024: S&P

Global rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) today said the credit-deposit ratio of the Indian banks may come under pressure on the prospects of continued lag of deposit growth vis-à-vis the pace of credit expansion. The trailing of deposit growth and competition for funds may dent the net interest margins to 2.9 per cent in 2025 from 3.0 per cent in FY24.

Over the next few years, the loan growth will align with nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with retail loans surpassing corporate loan expansion. Keeping pace with this may prove challenging for deposits, thereby weakening credit-to-deposit ratios, said Geeta Chugh, Analyst at S&P Global Ratings in its outlook for banks in India.

Nonetheless, the funding profiles of banks should stay robust, supported by a strong deposit franchise.

According to Reserve Bank of India's data, deposits of Indian Banks have grown by 13.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, and credit expanded by 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y till the middle of November 2023. This trend factors in the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank . The C\D ratio of the Banking system moved up to 77.03 per cent as of November 17, 2023, from 74.70 per cent almost a year ago.

Chugh said, "Delayed repricing of deposits, heightened competition for deposits, and a shift from low-yielding Current Account and Savings Account (Casa) to higher-interest-bearing term deposits will exert pressure on Net Interest Margins (NIMs). NIMs may decrease to 3.0 per cent in fiscal 2024 and 2.9 per cent in fiscal 2025."

While the small and midsize enterprise sector and low-income households are vulnerable to higher interest rates and inflation, the interest rates in India are unlikely to rise materially. This should limit the risk for the banking industry. Unsecured personal loans have grown rapidly and could contribute to incremental Non-Performing Loans.

Asset quality is anticipated to sustain its positive trajectory in 2024, and the proportion of weak loans within the banking sector will decrease to 3-3.5 per cent of gross loans by March 31, 2025. This improvement is attributed to structural enhancements, including robust corporate balance sheets, more stringent underwriting standards, and enhanced risk-management practices, S&P added.

The weak assets were around 5.2 per cent of gross loans as of March 31, 2023. This compares with 7.6 per cent as of March 31, 2022.