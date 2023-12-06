Indian banks set to witness rise in profitability, shows Moody's report

Indian banks are set to witness an increase in profitability due to lower provisioning expenses and robust growth in higher-yielding retail segments, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service. The report stated that in the broader Asia-Pacific region, banks' profitability is expected to stabilise during the pandemic recovery, with net interest margins (NIMs) anticipated to remain steady. This stability is supported by central banks pausing rate increases and maintaining stable provisioning expenses.

However, Chinese banks may face additional challenges as they contend with further contraction due to loan repricing following recent policy easing. The broader economic landscape in the region is marked by concerns over China's economic slowdown, driven by factors such as muted domestic demand, weak exports, and corrections in the property market. This slowdown could have widespread consequences for the entire region.

The report indicated that economic recovery is losing momentum in China, with growth expected to slow to 5 per cent in 2023 and 4 per cent in 2024. This deceleration poses risks not only for China but for the broader Asia-Pacific region. The implications range from banking and loan quality to overall economic stability.

“We expect China’s real gross domestic product to grow 5 per cent in 2023 and 4 per cent in 2024. A further slowdown in China will have major ramifications for the region,” the report stated.

While overall economic growth is expected to remain strong for most economies, there are potential risks for those with high household leverage and exposure to real estate markets, leading to increased problem loan ratios. Chinese banks, in particular, face heightened risks due to the economic slowdown and stress among property developers.

Despite the economic challenges, capital in the region is forecast to remain broadly unchanged. Organic capital generation, coupled with prudent dividend policies, is expected to keep pace with asset growth.

Authorities are actively implementing Basel III rules to strengthen bank capital, with impacts varying across different countries. Funding and liquidity are projected to remain stable, with banks well-funded by deposits and in adherence to prudential regulations, the report noted.