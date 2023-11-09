Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

ICICI Bank gets RBI nod to make ICICI Securities wholly-owned subsidiary

ICICI Securities, promoted by ICICI Bank, is the country's leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products and investment bank

ICICI Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank on Thursday said ICICI Securities will be its wholly owned subsidiary following the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.
The ICICI Bank on June 29 had approved a proposal to delist ICICI Securities and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank after delisting.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bank has received approval from the RBI for making ICICI Securities a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
"Certain other statutory/regulatory approval(s), as required under applicable laws, are awaited," it said.
ICICI Securities, promoted by ICICI Bank, is the country's leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products and investment bank.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 14% to Rs 991 cr, misses estimates

Ashok Leyland's Q2 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 569 crore

InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in India in 2026

Torrent Gas appoints former GAIL chairman Manoj Jain as managing director

Lotus rolls into Indian market with Eletre electric SUV at Rs 2.55 crore

Topics : RBI Policy ICICI Bank ICICI Securities

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon