NBFCs to go slow on unsecured loan growth post RBI's revised lending norms

The growth of unsecured loans among the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) is likely to moderate after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to increase the risk weightage of bank loans given to NBFCs, said the top management of financial companies during the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2023 organised by Trust Group.

“There is a good reason to believe that unsecured lending will slow down and correspondingly the interconnectedness between NBFCs and banks will also come under pressure after the RBI’s signal to slow down lending to NBFCs by increasing the risk weights,” said Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance.

Earlier, after repeated caution on surging unsecured loans, the RBI increased the risk weightage for unsecured loans to 125 per cent from 100 per cent for banks and NBFCs.

Further, the RBI also increased the risk weight on bank loans to higher-rated NBFCs (A and above) by 25 percentage points.

Voicing a similar opinion, Rakesh Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Finance said, “The credit growth in the banking system was quite robust in the last 12-18 months. There will be some moderation, especially in segments where there have been concerns – like unsecured lending.”

Even as the officials are certain of an increase in price, they believe that the banks might distinguish between the NBFCs with higher exposure to unsecured lending and those with lower exposure and pass on the cost accordingly.

“Some of the bankers are evaluating the decision. All of them are evaluating the increase in rate rather than stopping lending. Definitely, there will be an impact on price. The impact will be more on NBFCs with a lot of unsecured lending. As we have only 4-4.5 per cent, the impact won’t be too much, but there will be an impact. Banks are likely to distinguish between the unsecured heavy and others,” noted Y. S. Chakravarti, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shriram Finance.

The NBFCs are also looking to diversify their source of borrowing post the central bank’s mandate as the funds from banks are expected to be affected.

“Source of funding has not dried up. There is enough liquidity; I don’t see it becoming a challenge at this point in time. We should look at diversifying our liabilities, which is what the RBI has been saying in terms of asking the NBFCs to reduce their dependence on the banking system. We are looking at (Non-Convertible Debentures) NCDs as it provides an alternative to a few lines of liabilities which were available earlier. Continuously tapping the market really helps in terms of diversifying liabilities and building a sustainable liability over a period of time,” Singh added.