Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / LS passes banking laws amendment Bill allowing 4 nominees in bank accounts

LS passes banking laws amendment Bill allowing 4 nominees in bank accounts

Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

The Bill piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was approved by a voice vote. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which allows bank account holders to have up to four nominees in their accounts.

Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago.

The Bill piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was approved by a voice vote.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Sitharaman said depositors will have the option of successive or simultaneous nomination facility, while locker holders will have only successive nomination.

 

She also said that since 2014, the Government and the RBI have been extremely cautious, so that banks remain stable.

"The intention is to keep our banks safe, stable, healthy, and after 10 years you are seeing the outcome," Sitharaman said.

More From This Section

PremiumBank, Banking, PSBs

PSBs at only 42% of FY25 MUDRA disbursement target by October-end

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI directs banks to urgently reduce inoperative or frozen accounts

Premiumbank deposit

'Har Ghar Lakhpati': State Bank of India's new mantra for deposit accretion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks' credit to industry grows by 8% in Oct against 4.8% last yr: RBI data

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI devolves 70% new green bonds at 6.78%-6.84%, cutoff below 10-year note

The bill proposes to increase the tenure of directors (excluding the chairman and whole-time director) in cooperative banks from 8 years to 10 years, so as to align with the Constitution (Ninety-Seventh Amendment) Act, 2011.

Once passed, the bill would allow a director of a Central Cooperative Bank to serve on the board of a State Cooperative Bank.

The bill also seeks to give greater freedom to banks in deciding the remuneration to be paid to statutory auditors.

It also seeks to redefine the reporting dates for banks for regulatory compliance to the 15th and last day of every month instead of the second and fourth Fridays.

"The proposed amendments will strengthen governance in the banking sector and enhance customer convenience with respect to nomination and protection of investors," Sitharaman said while moving the bill for consideration and passing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

Budget, Budget 2024, Union Budget

Budget 2024: Govt may introduce amendments to push banking sector reforms

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule likely to become India's biggest box office hit

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan underway; Bengaluru 34-34 Gujarat

Jitendra Singh

Discussions on with Westinghouse for Kovvada nuclear project: Govt

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman banking reform Banking sector Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationWorld Chess Championship LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon