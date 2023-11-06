close
PNB Housing Finance launches first all-woman branch at Chennai's Tambaram

The affordable segment scheme offers loans ranging from Rs 5 lakh to 35 lakh for home buying, home expansion and renovation, plot purchases, and loans against property

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance, the third largest housing finance company in India, launched its first all-woman branch in the country at Tambaram here on Monday.
The inauguration also marks the company's 100th affordable-focussed branch in the country dedicated to offering housing finance solutions at reasonable rates to customers through its scheme Roshni.
The affordable segment scheme offers loans ranging from Rs 5 lakh to 35 lakh for home buying, home expansion and renovation, plot purchases, and loans against property.
PNB Housing Finance MD & CEO Girish Kousgi along with its Independent Directors Gita Nayyar and R Chandrasekaran participated in the programme.
"With this inauguration, PNB Housing Finance has strengthened its commitment towards gender diversity and women empowerment. By establishing an all-woman branch, it aims to create a unique and supportive environment where women can flourish in both professional and personal spheres of life and contribute to the economic progress of the nation," the company said in a release here.
"As a progressive housing finance company, we recognise the importance of gender diversity and inclusivity in the workplace," said Girish Kousgi.
The new initiative would help foster an environment where women can thrive, build their skills and contribute to the success of the organisation, he said.
The company clocked around Rs 750 crore disbursement under Roshni as of September 30, 2023, witnessing a growth of about 65 per cent quarter-on-quarter. It has 14 Roshni branches in Tamil Nadu and plans to raise this number to 22 by the end of the current financial year.
It has an average ticket size of Rs 15 lakh and is poised to substantially augment the affordable segment portfolio, propelled by rapid growth in disbursements, the release said.

Topics : Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank Housing Finance

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

