close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

RBI slaps penalty on PNB, Federal Bank, 2 other entities for non-compliance

Federal Bank has been penalised for contravention of certain provisions of KYC norms, the central bank said in another release

Fine, penalty, order, payment

The RBI said penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a Rs 72 lakh penalty on state-owned Punjab National Bank and a Rs 30 lakh penalty on private sector Federal Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory norms.
It has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India Private Ltd (formerly known as Daimler Financial Services India Private Ltd) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016.
The penalty on Punjab National Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions related to 'interest rate on advances' and 'customer service in banks', Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.
Federal Bank has been penalised for contravention of certain provisions of KYC norms, the central bank said in another release.
The RBI also said a monetary penalty of Rs 13.38 lakh has been imposed on Kosamattam Finance Ltd, Kottayam, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'.
In all cases, the central bank said penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

Also Read

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

PNB Q2 results: Net profit surges 327% to Rs 1,756 cr, gross NPAs at 6.9%

PNB Housing Q2FY24 result: Profit up 45% YoY to Rs 383 cr, income up 5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Unsecured retail loans burgeoned on banks' books in Covid-19's aftermath

BS BFSI Insight Summit: SBI to drive in with Yono 2.0 in nine months

BFSI, oil & gas sectors key drivers of India Inc earnings as IT slips

BS BFSI Summit: Savers are slowly understanding MFs, says K V Kamath

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Reserve Bank of India PNB Federal Bank RBI Punjab National Bank

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon