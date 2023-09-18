close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Private bank headcount just inches away from PSB tally, shows RBI data

While total employees working with PSBs are falling over the years, the number of those in officer's grade has risen from 386,000 at the end of March, 2020, to 397,000 in March, 2023

Bank employee

PSBs saw gradual contraction in their employee base, mostly on account of retirements and some attrition

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The employee base of private sector banks, at 745,000, is only a few thousands away from that of public sector banks (PSBs), which reported a headcount of 756,000 as of March, 2023.  If the trend continues in the current financial year (FY24), the tally of employees working with private sector banks may surpass that of PSBs by March 2024.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that the talent pool of private lenders had grown at a fast clip, keeping up with expansion in network and growth in asset base. In contrast, PSBs saw gradual contraction in their employee base, mostly on account of retirements and some attrition.
 
This came despite state-owned lenders being on a drive to induct more hands as replacements and fill new roles in risk, analytics, IT and digital functions.

Even the profile of PSB employee additions is changing. While total employees working with PSBs are falling over the years, the number of those in officer’s grade has risen from 386,000 at the end of March, 2020, to 397,000 in March, 2023. Those employed as clerical staff declined from 277,000 in March, 2020, to 257,000 in March, 2023.
 
But, the hiring by small finance banks (SFBs) has been in high gear. The tally grew over three-fold in the past five years to 134,000 as of March, 2023, from 38,198 in March, 2018.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

SBI introduces digital opening of NRE/NRO account setup through YONO

Standard Chartered sets up banking centre in Chennai to serve UHNI clients

Green funding: SBI to bundle home loans with rooftop solar installations

15 years since US bank Lehman Brothers fall: Looking back to look ahead

RBI releases list of 15 NBFCs in upper layer under scale based regulations

Topics : PSBs RBI RBI Policy private sector Bank employees

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon