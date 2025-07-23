Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI cancels licence of Karwar Urban Co-op Bank over inadequate capital

RBI cancels licence of Karwar Urban Co-op Bank over inadequate capital

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Karnataka has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the RBI said in a statement

RBI

As per the data submitted by the bank, 92.9 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC, RBI said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has cancelled the licence of Karnataka-based The Karwar Urban Co-operative Bank as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 23, 2025.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Karnataka has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the RBI said in a statement.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive the deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

 

As per the data submitted by the bank, 92.9 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC, RBI said.

Also Read

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS fall 4.4% to $2.3 billion in May 2025

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI net bought $1.76 billion in forex market in May, shows bulletin

Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, reflecting growth

rbi reserve bank of india

WACR tops repo rate for the first time in FY26 amid GST outflows

As of June 30, 2025, DICGC has already paid Rs 37.79 crore of the total insured deposits.

Giving details, the RBI said the cooperative does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

"The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full," it said.

The RBI also said that the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumhiring slowdown, FY25, top banks, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, attrition rates, recruitment, India banking sector, Talent Acquisition, staffing

Top banks' fresh hiring slowed in FY25 amid moderation in business growth

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Not mandatory for customers to opt for digital banking: RBI draft norms

Premiumbanking, fintech, artificial intelligence

Retail loan growth sluggish for private banks in Q1, festive demand eyed

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

IBA urges banks to speed up ISO 20022 shift to avoid payment issues

Premiumbond, bonds, bond market

After record issuances in FY25, infrastructure bonds lose their sheen

Topics : RBI Banks bank licence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon