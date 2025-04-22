Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI direct banks to switch to '.bank.in' domain by Oct to boost security

RBI direct banks to switch to '.bank.in' domain by Oct to boost security

All banks have been advised to commence the migration of their existing domains to the '.bank.in' domain and complete the process at the earliest

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Banks may contact IDRBT at sahyog@idrbt.ac.in to initiate the registration process. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday directed banks to start migration of their existing domains to the '.bank.in' domain and complete the process by October 31 this year, aimed at combating increasing instances of fraud in digital payments.

In the wake of fraud in digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to introduce the 'bank.in' exclusive internet domain for Indian banks.

The initiative aims to reduce cybersecurity threats and malicious activities like phishing; and, streamline secure financial services, thereby enhancing trust in digital banking and payment services.

"It has now been decided to operationalise the '.bank.in' domain for banks through the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), which has been authorised by National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to serve as the exclusive registrar for this domain," it said in a statement.

 

Banks may contact IDRBT at sahyog@idrbt.ac.in to initiate the registration process.

IDRBT shall guide the banks on various aspects related to the application process and migration to the new domain.

All banks have been advised to commence the migration of their existing domains to the '.bank.in' domain and complete the process at the earliest and in any case, not later than October 31, 2025, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

