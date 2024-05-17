RBI flags certain supervisory concerns on the functioning of ARCs

The Reserve Bank of India has raised certain supervisory concerns on the functioning of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) during its day-long interactions with the debt recast firms, which is a part of its supervisory engagements.

According to an RBI statement, Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlighted the concerns while emphasising fostering a culture of integrity and ethical conduct.

“Swaminathan, in his address, emphasised that setting the right tone from the top is crucial in fostering a culture of integrity and ethical conduct. He highlighted several supervisory concerns in the functioning of ARCs,” the statement said.

The Deputy Governor urged the ARCs to adopt a regulation-plus approach where there is compliance with both the letter of the regulation and its spirit.

“Boards should accord due importance to assurance functions, namely, risk management, compliance and internal audit. These functions play a critical role in identifying and mitigating risks, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, as well as safeguarding the organisation's reputation,” the RBI statement said.

The theme of the interaction was ‘Governance in ARCs – Towards Effective Resolutions’.

Another Deputy Governor, M Rajeshwar Rao, in his keynote address, highlighted that sound governance provides a strong foundation for the ARCs to build a robust business model.

“The onus in this regard lies largely with the Boards of the ARCs and the top functionaries who will have to develop a strong and institutional culture based on these principles,” RBI said.

Rao also stressed the need for responsible conduct in the recovery process and emphasised that ARCs should follow transparent and non-discriminatory practices in line with the comprehensive fair practice code (FPC) put in place by the Reserve Bank.

The conference was held in Mumbai for the directors and MD/CEOs of ARCs. The conference was attended by about 80 participants representing all 27 ARCs where the Deputy Governors addressed the participants.

Apart from the Deputy Governors, Executive Directors S C Murmu, Saurav Sinha, J K Dash and Rohit Jain, along with other senior officials representing the Regulation and Supervision departments of the RBI, also participated in the conference.

The conference included technical sessions on the regulatory aspects and supervisory expectations by the Chief General Managers of RBI.

As part of supervisory engagement, a similar conference for the board of directors and MD/CEOs of scheduled commercial banks and urban cooperative banks was held earlier.