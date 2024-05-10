Corporate loan rejig under way to improve margins: Canara Bank MD & CEO

The robust credit demand is giving an opportunity to lend at better rates. Canara Bank is using this opportunity to reduce exposure to low-yielding loans booked when liquidity was in plenty. In a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele, K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), says the bank expects to improve net interest margin (NIM) on completion of this corporate loan rejig. Edited excerpts:

NIM improved in the March 2024 quarter to 3.05 per cent from 2.95 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Yet you have actually guided for a lower NIM of 2.9 per cent for