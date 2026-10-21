SBI reports cyberattack exposing 3,897 customer records on dark web
SBI said a analysis showed that exposed information included customer names, mobile numbers, DOBs, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, along with loan records
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State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web.
SBI said a preliminary analysis showed that the exposed information included customer names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, along with loan records.
The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.
The leak is not expected to have any material impact on the bank's core business operations, financial performance or business continuity, the lender said.
The incident comes amid heightened regulatory focus, with India's banking regulator pushing lenders to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks in recent years amid a rise in threats targeting financial institutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:10 AM IST