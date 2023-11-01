close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Unsecured retail loans burgeoned on banks' books in Covid-19's aftermath

In services, commercial realty offtake showed a rising offtake with 8.6 per cent YTD growth in H1FY24. Transport operators saw the same with 8.9 per cent YTD growth

Bank, money, Banks

Abhijit Lele
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The traction in industrial and services credit till September 2023 gels well with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das's observation that economic growth for Q2FY24 will surprise us on the upside. The GDP numbers for the quarter will be released by the end of November.
 
Credit offtake by large industry units moved up to 3.8 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in FY24 from just 1.4 per cent a year ago. Despite a slightly below normal monsoon, agriculture credit also depicted a steady upward trajectory.
 
In services, commercial realty offtake showed a rising offtake with 8.6 per cent YTD growth in H1FY24. Transport operators saw the same with 8.9 per cent YTD growth. 

Chart

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Will Gurugram finally receive a new metro line after 10 years? Details here

Jupiter Life Line makes strong debut; lists at 32% premium over issue price

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

BS BFSI Insight Summit: SBI to drive in with Yono 2.0 in nine months

BFSI, oil & gas sectors key drivers of India Inc earnings as IT slips

BS BFSI Summit: Savers are slowly understanding MFs, says K V Kamath

Payment is not like sending a chat message or Insta post: PhonePe's Nigam

Merger with Fincare to help enter MFI segment, southern markets: AU SFB

Topics : RBI credit risk Retail credit credit market retail loans

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon