PM internship scheme to bridge employability gap: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is aimed at bridging the employability gap for students coming fresh out of college, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Speaking at the “Meet the Great Leaders” programme at St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam, Kerala, Sitharaman said, “In a prospective employee, companies are looking for something more than just a suitable degree or qualification so that they don't have to spend months training them on the job.”
The finance minister said that, as of today, under the scheme, 39 companies from the top 500 in India have provided 1,800 internship opportunities in Kerala, one-third of which are offered by companies in Ernakulam itself.
The internships are being offered in diverse sectors ranging from manufacturing, automotives, and textiles, to banking, financial services, travel, and hospitality.
Overall, over 91,000 opportunities have been posted on the internship portal, and 155,000 applicants have registered to apply.
Highlighting the importance of financial literacy among children, Sitharaman said, “From childhood, we need to provide financial education to students and should not wait for them to become adults to understand how to handle their money.”
Sitharaman said that India can be a leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and analytics, which are driving Industrial Revolution 4.0, and can achieve what other countries could not.
“It’s largely led by young minds spending a lot of time in research and innovation. That’s why India can be a leader in it because our youth is very talented and is using innovations to create out-of-the-box solutions. Our aspirations are high, and we want to achieve what other countries could not.”
Stressing that both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have recognised that India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy, the finance minister said, “We are living in an India where people’s efforts are paying off. The government’s policies are supportive, and as a result, we’re simultaneously pushing all levers so that growth can be sustained.”