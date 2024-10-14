Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / PM internship scheme to bridge employability gap: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PM internship scheme to bridge employability gap: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Overall, over 91,000 opportunities have been posted on the internship portal, and 155,000 applicants have registered to apply

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is aimed at bridging the employability gap for students coming fresh out of college, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Speaking at the “Meet the Great Leaders” programme at St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam, Kerala, Sitharaman said, “In a prospective employee, companies are looking for something more than just a suitable degree or qualification so that they don't have to spend months training them on the job.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The finance minister said that, as of today, under the scheme, 39 companies from the top 500 in India have provided 1,800 internship opportunities in Kerala, one-third of which are offered by companies in Ernakulam itself.
 

The internships are being offered in diverse sectors ranging from manufacturing, automotives, and textiles, to banking, financial services, travel, and hospitality.

Overall, over 91,000 opportunities have been posted on the internship portal, and 155,000 applicants have registered to apply.

Highlighting the importance of financial literacy among children, Sitharaman said, “From childhood, we need to provide financial education to students and should not wait for them to become adults to understand how to handle their money.”

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposes Rs 28.30 lakh penalty on SG Finserve for non-compliance

bombay high court

Bombay HC seeks response from revenue dept in Maharashtra ITC rule case

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Over-reliance on AI may pose financial stability risks: RBI Governor

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI pitches for reducing cost, time of cross-border overseas remittances

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, says RBI governor


Sitharaman said that India can be a leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and analytics, which are driving Industrial Revolution 4.0, and can achieve what other countries could not.

“It’s largely led by young minds spending a lot of time in research and innovation. That’s why India can be a leader in it because our youth is very talented and is using innovations to create out-of-the-box solutions. Our aspirations are high, and we want to achieve what other countries could not.”

Stressing that both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have recognised that India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy, the finance minister said, “We are living in an India where people’s efforts are paying off. The government’s policies are supportive, and as a result, we’re simultaneously pushing all levers so that growth can be sustained.”

Also Read

Reservations to apply in internship scheme; Rs 800 crore pilot launched

Prime Minister internship scheme: Over 155,000 apply within a day

Reservations to apply in internship scheme; Rs 800 crore pilot launched

PM's internship scheme registers over 90,849 opportunities, says MCA

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Nearly 50,000 internship opportunities posted on portal: MCA officials

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Over 13,000 opportunities posted by 200 companies on PM Internship portal

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

PM Internship Scheme: How much will you be paid? And how to apply?

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman internships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon