33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA

In the first half of this year, 33 pilots and 97 cabin crew members failed their mandatory alcohol tests, which are conducted either before or after flights, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In contrast, in the first half of 2022, DGCA data recorded only 14 pilots and 54 cabin crew members being identified as intoxicated while on duty. This data has been reviewed by Business Standard.

According to DGCA rules, pilots and cabin crew members must undergo pre-flight breathalyzer tests. For pilots and cabin crew members operating flights from abroad to India, they must undergo post-flight breathalyzer tests. These tests are conducted by airline doctors. If the results are positive, they must be submitted to the DGCA within 24 hours.

If a pilot or cabin crew member fails the breathalyzer test for the first time, their license will be suspended for a duration of 3 months, as per the rules. In the event that the same pilot or cabin crew member is discovered intoxicated while on duty a second time, their license will be suspended for 3 years. According to the rules, if this pilot or cabin crew member fails the alcohol test for the third time, their license will be permanently revoked.





Consumption of alcohol results in a significant deterioration of psychomotor performance and reduces the mental capacity available to handle many essential tasks involved in the safe conduct of a flight, according to DGCA rules. "In the event of an in-flight emergency, a crew member under the influence of alcohol is incapable of dealing with the problem," the rules added.