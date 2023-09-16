Gen X, Millennials curious to leverage AI at work: LinkedIn survey

With companies adopting new technologies to enhance productivity, a majority of the Millennials and Gen X professionals are curious and eager to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) at work, according to a report.

Over 75 per cent of Millennials and 74 per cent of Gen X professionals surveyed feel that AI will take boring tasks off their plate giving them the time to focus on tasks that excite them, said a report by LinkedIn India.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of Gen Z are also eager and curious to adapt to the world of AI, the report added.

People born between 1965 and 1980 are referred as Gen X, while Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996 and Gen Z includes those born between 1996 and 2010.

"While Gen Z and Millennials have always demonstrated greater tech fluency, it's refreshing to see Gen X professionals embrace AI with similar enthusiasm. Professionals from these three generations are tapping into AI's potential to enhance productivity, navigate work challenges, and achieve a meaningful work-life balance.

"Amid these progressive use cases, it's promising to note that professionals of all age groups value soft skills and technical skills equally as they prepare for the future of work," LinkedIn India Editorial Lead and Career Expert Nirajita Banerjee said.

Also Read Design, analytics, Java Script top skills for entry-level roles: LinkedIn LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak Brent oil prices top $94 a bbl, up for a third week on supply curbs Mutual funds debt exposure to finance companies rose 60.1% in July Higher fuel cost and low-demand headwinds seen for cement companies AI, cloud services disrupting retail industry: Experts at Walmart event IIT Madras to work on validation standard in 'Green Hydrogen' with industry

The LinkedIn report is based on a research conducted by Censuswide among 2,045 workers in India aged over 18 years during August 23-29.

Even as there is some hesitation among all age groups interviewed, there is also excitement as Indians are optimistic that AI will positively transform their careers, noted the report.

The report further revealed that 84 per cent Millennials, 82 per cent Gen X and 72 per cent Gen Z professionals interviewed agreed that AI will help them solve problems or overcome an obstacle at work even with a job-related task which is beyond help.

As AI can take away some of the drudgery of their daily jobs, professionals are hoping to have more job satisfaction and lead an improved quality of life, the report added.

According to the report, Millennials (79 per cent) and Gen X (76 per cent) professionals also said that adoption of AI will reduce their workload and will help them achieve greater work-life balance - the highest amongst all generations.

Meanwhile, around 93 per cent Millennials and 89 per cent Gen X professionals also believed that AI will become their invisible teammate in the next five years, said the report.