close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

More than Rs 3.85 trillion spent on coal imports last year: Govt data

Meanwhile, the ministry said it is deeply concerned about protecting forests and no coal mine has been auctioned by ignoring suggestions of the environment ministry

coal, coal imports

Nine coal mines falling in dense Hasdeo-Arand coal field have also been kept out for further round of auctions of coal blocks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country spent more than Rs 3.85 lakh crore on coal imports last year, the government said on Thursday.
Though the share of coal import in total consumption came down from 26 per cent to 21 per cent in the last five years, India is importing more than 200 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel every year, incurring huge foreign exchange outflow.
"The goal of coal ministry is to enhance coal production to ensure adequate availability of coal for fast growing economy of the country. As a result of efforts of the ministry, the share of imports in total consumption reduced from 26 per cent to to 21 per cent during last 5 years," it said.
Meanwhile, the ministry said it is deeply concerned about protecting forests and no coal mine has been auctioned by ignoring suggestions of the environment ministry.
For example, it said, the plea of Chhattisgarh to de-notify coal mines falling under Lemru Elephant Corridor has been accepted.
Areas beyond Lemru Elephant Corridor have also been considered for exemption on the request of the state government.
"Over 40 new coal blocks having about 10 per cent of reserve of Chhattisgarh has been decided to be kept out of coal mining," it said.
Nine coal mines falling in dense Hasdeo-Arand coal field have also been kept out for further round of auctions of coal blocks.
Similarly, the request of Tamil Nadu to exclude three lignite mines from further auction process has also been accepted. These decisions of Ministry of Coal clearly indicate our responsibility to protect forest areas despite industry demands to put them under auction, the ministry added.

Also Read

Coal imports down 12% in Aug to 18.26 mn amid rise in domestic availability

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Solara Active appoints PV Raghavendra Rao as chief financial officer

Leasing of retail real estate space up 46% in Jan-Sep across 8 cities: CBRE

GNIDA registers over 3,000 flats in 3 months, eyes 6,000 by Diwali

Tax authorities losing Rs 2 trn annually due to illegal betting: Report

Coal dispatch may exceed one billion tonnes this fiscal: Coal ministry

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal industry coal import coal projects

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon