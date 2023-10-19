close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Domestic coal companies supply 500 million tonnes coal in H1 FY24

The ministry said as the rate of production and dispatch is normally higher than the first half of the year, the dispatch of coal would exceed the 1 billion tonne mark during this fiscal year

Coal

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic coal companies including state owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and privately owned captive and commercial mines have cumulatively supplied 500 million tonne (MT) of coal till yet in the current financial year, said a statement by the ministry of coal.

“During the Financial Year 2023-24, the coal ministry has set a target to produce and dispatch 1012 MT of coal to consumers.  Achieving record high performance, the Ministry has been able to dispatch 500 MT coal as on 17th October 2023,” said the statement by the ministry.

The ministry said as the rate of production and dispatch is normally higher than the first half of the year, the dispatch of coal would exceed the 1 billion tonne mark during this fiscal year.

Out of 500 MT of coal dispatched, 416.57 MT went to the power sector and 84.77MT to the non-regulated sector.  The growth of coal transport to power sector year to year is 7.27 per cent and growth to non-regulated sector year to year is 38.02 per cent, it said. During the close of the last financial year, 893.19 MT of coal were dispatched.

Recently, national miner CIL said its supplies to thermal power plants of the country saw a 6 per cent jump over last year to touch 23.5 MT during the first fortnight of October 2023 ahead of the festive season.

“Progressively, CIL supplied nearly 319 MTs to the country’s coal fired plants till  October 15, which is a 12 MT jump in volume terms compared to 307 MTs of the same period, FY 2023,” it said.




Also Read

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

Overall coal stocks reach 110.58 million tonnes, up 44%: Coal ministry

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

222.93MT coal produced in Q1FY24, up 8.4% from last year: Coal Ministry

New regional rapid transit system trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat'

More than Rs 3.85 trillion spent on coal imports last year: Govt data

Solara Active appoints PV Raghavendra Rao as chief financial officer

Leasing of retail real estate space up 46% in Jan-Sep across 8 cities: CBRE

GNIDA registers over 3,000 flats in 3 months, eyes 6,000 by Diwali

Topics : coal industry coal sector Coal ministry

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon