Domestic coal companies supply 500 million tonnes coal in H1 FY24

Domestic coal companies including state owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and privately owned captive and commercial mines have cumulatively supplied 500 million tonne (MT) of coal till yet in the current financial year, said a statement by the ministry of coal.

“During the Financial Year 2023-24, the coal ministry has set a target to produce and dispatch 1012 MT of coal to consumers. Achieving record high performance, the Ministry has been able to dispatch 500 MT coal as on 17th October 2023,” said the statement by the ministry.

The ministry said as the rate of production and dispatch is normally higher than the first half of the year, the dispatch of coal would exceed the 1 billion tonne mark during this fiscal year.

Out of 500 MT of coal dispatched, 416.57 MT went to the power sector and 84.77MT to the non-regulated sector. The growth of coal transport to power sector year to year is 7.27 per cent and growth to non-regulated sector year to year is 38.02 per cent, it said. During the close of the last financial year, 893.19 MT of coal were dispatched.

Recently, national miner CIL said its supplies to thermal power plants of the country saw a 6 per cent jump over last year to touch 23.5 MT during the first fortnight of October 2023 ahead of the festive season.

“Progressively, CIL supplied nearly 319 MTs to the country’s coal fired plants till October 15, which is a 12 MT jump in volume terms compared to 307 MTs of the same period, FY 2023,” it said.