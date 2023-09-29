close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

7th round of commercial coal mine auction: Centre sign pacts with 6 bidders

The government had launched the seventh round of auctions for commercial mining of coal blocks, putting 106 mines under the hammer

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Friday entered into pacts with six bidders, including Hindalco Industries and NLC India Ltd, which bagged coal blocks under the seventh round of coal mines auction.
The government had launched the seventh round of auctions for commercial mining of coal blocks, putting 106 mines under the hammer.
In a statement, the coal ministry said that successful bidders encompass entities such Hindalco Industries Ltd, NTPC Mining Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Limited and Nilkanth Mining Ltd.
The mines for which these agreements have been executed are Meenakshi West, North Dhadu (Eastern Part),

North Dhadu (Western Part), Pathora East, Pathora West and Sherband.
Of the said blocks, four have undergone partial exploration and the other two are fully explored.
The estimated total revenue generation annually from these blocks stands at approximately Rs 787.59 crore, based on production at an aggregated peak rate capacity (PRC) level of seven metric tonne per annum (MTPA).

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

Hindalco brings in Metra to manufacture products for Indian rail coaches

Undertake controlled flight simulations to end 5G towers debate: COAI

Domestic demand, exports revival to aid readymade garment players' revenue

Amazon, Flipkart to lock horns with their festive sale events next month

After bumpy 3 qtrs, online sellers expect to see 15% rise in festive sales

Scindia discusses ways to incentivise green steel production, decarbonising

An investment of Rs 1,050 crore has been earmarked for the operationalisation of these coal mines. The revenue-sharing percentages for the successful bidders in these six coal mines range from six per cent to 43.75 per cent, with an average revenue share of 23.71 per cent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2020 launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opened India's coal sector for private players.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindalco Industries Coal mines Mine auction Centre

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon