Home / Industry / News / Air conditioners, TV makers pin hopes on GST cut to 18% to revive demand

Air conditioners, TV makers pin hopes on GST cut to 18% to revive demand

Consumer durables firms expect GST cut on air conditioners and large TV panels from 28% to 18% to lower prices, spur festive demand and improve sales in a price-sensitive market

On the flip side, however, firms fear that dealers and customers may postpone purchases until the final GST rate for the two segments is announced.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Consumer durables makers are upbeat at the possibility that goods and services tax (GST) on air conditioners and television panels above 32 inches, currently taxed at 28 per cent, may be reduced to 18 per cent. Industry executives say the move could revive the sector.
 
If these two categories are brought under the 18 per cent slab, prices would immediately drop by 10 per cent, which could draw buyers back to stores. Companies noted that India continues to remain a price-sensitive market.
 
“If the GST rate is fixed at 18 per cent, it will be a welcome move, but we also hope state governments are on board. Dealers are already sitting on high levels of inventory as temperatures did not run high earlier. The expectation of lower GST rates will prompt dealers to wait for new prices to kick in. Customers too are likely to hold back purchases in anticipation of lower prices,” said B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star. 

He added that a reduction in prices due to GST could encourage more customers to opt for five-star rated air conditioners.
 
KJ Jawa, chairman and managing director, Daikin India, expects a lower tax rate to widen the consumer base. “This has been a long-pending demand of the industry. Air conditioners have become a necessity, and if the slab is reduced to 18 per cent, prices will fall and demand for higher energy-efficiency products will rise,” he said.
 
He pointed out that penetration in the category currently stands at 7 per cent, which could increase if prices are lowered.
 
Avneet Singh Marwah, chief executive officer, Super Plastronics, a television panel manufacturer, said the move would improve industry sentiment. “If the change comes through, festive demand will rise much higher than expected. This will help offset the slowdown witnessed in recent months. If television panels come under the 18 per cent GST slab, demand could increase by 10–12 per cent,” he said.
 
Another industry executive, requesting anonymity, added that both segments could immediately see a 10–12 per cent rise in sales if the GST reduction is implemented.

Topics : Consumer Durables Consumer demand

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

