Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

The company's profit rose to 312.6 million rupees ($3.66 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 128 million rupees a year ago

Corporate profit

Revenue from operations grew 9.4 per cent to 8.62 billion rupees during the quarter. | Representational

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home appliances maker Orient Electric posted an over two-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its fans and air coolers with the onset of summer.

The company's profit rose to 312.6 million rupees ($3.66 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 128 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 9.4 per cent to 8.62 billion rupees during the quarter.

The fourth quarter was strong for consumer durables makers, driven by an early summer in India and channel filling for products like air coolers, refrigerators, and fans, according to analysts.

India saw above-average temperatures from January to March, with both days and nights warmer than normal across most regions.

 

Fans saw solid demand from summer stocking, with companies implementing modest price hikes.

Revenue from Orient Electric's consumer durables segment, which includes fans, air coolers, and kitchen appliances, rose 7.9 per cent in the quarter. The segment remains its main revenue driver.

More From This Section

hp

HP India to start local laptop, desktop manufacturing with Dixon from May

IndiGo

IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

Samsung

South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

ipo market listing share market

Prestige Hospitality Ventures files DRHP to raise ₹2,700 cr through IPO

Hindalco

Hindalco forays into EV parts making, delivers 10,000 battery cases to M&M

Topics : Orient Electric Home appliances Consumer Durables

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon