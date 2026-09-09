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Home / Industry / News / Accenture leases 272,000 sq ft office space in Thane for ₹269 crore

Accenture leases 272,000 sq ft office space in Thane for ₹269 crore

The technology and consulting major will occupy three contiguous floors at Centaurus in Hiranandani Estate, with capacity for around 2,500-3,000 employees

Accenture

The space has capacity to accommodate around 2,500-3,000 employees

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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Global technology and consulting major Accenture Solutions Private Limited has leased 2.72 lakh square feet of office space in Thane at a total rental outgo of nearly ₹269 crore over a 10-year lease tenure, according to sources familiar with the transaction.
 
The office space is located at Centaurus, a commercial tower in Hiranandani Estate, developed by Mumbai-based real estate firm House of Hiranandani. The lease entails a monthly rental payout of around ₹1.9 crore.
 
According to the lease agreement, Accenture will occupy three contiguous floors — the 19th, 20th and 21st levels — in the commercial development. The space has capacity to accommodate around 2,500-3,000 employees.
  
Interior fit-outs at the premises are currently underway, with Accenture expected to commence commercial operations from November, the sources said.
 
The transaction was facilitated by property consultant JLL and is among the largest single-office leasing deals recorded in Thane this year, according to one of the sources.

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It comes amid growing demand from large enterprises for sizeable office spaces in emerging commercial corridors of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
House of Hiranandani and JLL declined to comment. Email queries sent to Accenture remained unanswered.
 
Industry sources said the deal also reflects the increasing preference among occupiers for distributed or multi-operational hubs that provide access to expanding talent pools while allowing companies to scale their operations.
 
Centaurus is a 21-storey Grade-A commercial development with around 1.9 million square feet of built-up area. The project has floor plates of approximately 95,500 square feet and 32 high-speed passenger elevators.
 
The commercial campus has a tenant base comprising multinational and domestic companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, BNP Paribas, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Bayer CropScience and WeWork.
 
Mumbai recorded Grade-A office leasing of 4.7 million square feet in the first half of 2026, down 6 per cent year-on-year, according to consultancy firm Colliers India.
 
Leasing activity during the period was driven by the banking, financial services and insurance sector.

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Topics : Accenture Office spaces Office space leasing

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:37 AM IST