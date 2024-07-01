Adequate coal stock available, can meet 18.5 days' thermal power need: Govt

This financial year, the coal ministry is planning to maintain similar high stock at TPPs end as well as at mine pithead. Photo: Shutterstock

The Centre on Monday said it has adequate coal to meet the requirements of domestic thermal power plants (TTPs).

The coal stocks at domestic TPPs as on Saturday stood at 44.46 million tonnes (MT), which is sufficient to meet the requirements of 18.5 days as per present level of consumption.

"This stock position is 33 per cent higher over stock position of same time during last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal production grew 10.58 per cent in the June quarter, it said, adding that supply of coal saw a rise of 8.50 per cent.

Keeping in view the "monsoon effect in coal production, coal ministry has ensured 98.67 MT stock availability at the pithead of mines (including coal in transit) as on June 30, 2024, which is 33.5 per cent higher over last year's position".

Currently, the stock availability at the TPP end is 68 per cent of the normative requirement, which was about 50 per cent during the same period of last year.



During 2023-24, there was no scarcity of coal at domestic TPPs. The coal stock at TPPs, as on March 31 2024, was over 47 MT.

This financial year, the coal ministry is planning to maintain similar high stock at TPPs end as well as at mine pithead.

"As on June 29, 2024, there is also an increase in the number of rakes/days by 10.54 per cent over the same period of last year, it is thus evident that adequate stock is available to meet the monsoon requirements of all domestic coal-based," power plants, the statement said.

Further, coal, railways and power ministries are closely coordinating to ensure adequate availability of coal at all domestic coal-based power plants in the country, it added.