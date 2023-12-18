Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AI may create more jobs than it can eliminate: Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO

Generative AI technology can create more jobs than it is expected to eliminate, Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO said, even as its ability to wreck the job market has been discussed on social media.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director C P Gurnani

"The use cases of Generative AI are still being defined, which means that it has the potential to create more job opportunities in the future. Undoubtedly, the possibilities are just opening, and there is more to come," CP Gurnani told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Generative AI technology can create more jobs than it is expected to eliminate, Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO said, even as its ability to wreck the job market has been discussed widely on social media sites.
"The use cases of Generative AI are still being defined, which means that it has the potential to create more job opportunities in the future. Undoubtedly, the possibilities are just opening, and there is more to come," CP Gurnani told Reuters in an interview.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AI technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard have taken the world by storm in the past year with their uncannily human-like responses and the ability to write everything from novels and poems to complex computer code.
While some top industry executives have discussed the potential loss of around a third of jobs due to the impact of the technology, Gurnani, one of the longest-serving CEOs in the $245-billion Indian information technology sector, insisted that skilled people will not be replaced. He is set to retire on Dec. 19.
"New jobs will also get created. The market will expand," he said, joining the likes of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, who has said that coders losing jobs to Gen AI tools such as ChatGPT will "never happen."
Estimates on job losses due to generative AI vary. Recent research from the European Central Bank and the International Labour Organization said there hasn't been significant job loss due to Gen AI-enabled automation so far.
Gurnani also urged young engineers to adapt to the changing world and invest more time in independently learning new skills.
"Infosys or Tech Mahindra setting up learning campuses, those days are over," said Gurnani.
Infosys has one of the world's largest corporate training centres in Mysuru, a city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
For Indian IT companies, this could signify a fundamental shift in their operational model. Traditionally, companies hired graduates from campuses and provided training before deploying them on projects.
In October, Infosys revealed plans to abstain from near-term campus recruitments, while cross-town rival Wipro indicated it would engage in campus hiring only after "onboarding" the candidates to whom it had made offers.

Also Read

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

CP Gurnani to step down as director of Tech Mahindra on December 20

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Foreign tourist arrivals in 2023 at 7.24 million till October, says govt

Telecom bill attempts spectrum, licensing, dispute resolution reforms

Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation

Net leasing of office space seen flat this year across top 7 cities: Report

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 mn pax in a single year

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Tech Mahindra C P Gurnani artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon