AI push deepens layoffs as Big Tech cuts workforce, trims hiring globally

March 2026 alone recorded the highest number of layoffs globally. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, 45,800 employees were laid off during the month — far exceeding the previous spike in January 2024, when 34,137 jobs were cut.

What stands out this time is the rising number of layoffs per company. The March cuts were driven by just 29 companies, compared to 123 companies in January 2024 — indicating deeper workforce reductions concentrated among fewer firms.

The recent wave of layoffs is being driven by tech major Meta, which is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce, or 8,000 people, starting May 20. Additionally, the company also said that it will freeze hiring for 6,000 open roles.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also issued a memo to its employees in the US over voluntary buyouts. This is the first for the company, which may be applicable for 7 per cent of its employees. Since Microsoft began its investment in AI, the company has had multiple layoffs.

While Microsoft’s move is only for US employees, it could not be confirmed if Meta’s layoff will impact India.

These layoffs, which are part of the cost-cutting measures of Big Tech firms, are being done as they pour billions into beefing up their AI investments and increase their data centre footprint.

The continuous layoffs are, however, impacting sentiment in India. “The overall sentiment on hiring continues to be one of caution and general conservation at both employee and employer ends. The sustained overall sluggish trend of active jobs from key hiring sectors in the market continues, and this moderated pace and tone have come to be accepted by all stakeholders. Lowered hiring action, like an extended winter, continues to keep talent cautiously indoors without risking venturing for adventure into the market,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm.

He further added that as the volume of recruiter calls goes down, talent has also become choosy about scouting for new opportunities.

Karanth makes an interesting observation that the regular layoffs have lost their shock-and-awe factor and it is now rarely a surprise or sudden move when a brand announces a layoff.

“A lot of the taboo surrounding layoffs has also been watered down and candidates are a lot more prepped to discuss and deal with them. That said, caution from candidates in hiring conversations is limited to only when the hiring is for and from an enterprise that is dealing with a layoff at that point in time. This is a rare scenario when the enterprise is offloading on one hand and also taking on the other. Candidates do not, and also cannot, exercise over-caution by extending layoff concerns to areas of adjacencies.”

The fact also remains that candidates would still like to work at these Big Tech firms, despite the fact that these firms have randomly selected candidates as they hit the exit tab.

Sri Kumar, a tech professional who moved from India to Dubai for better opportunities, said given a chance he would like to work with any of these big technology firms.

“It all boils down to whether the company is giving a decent hike and a preferred location. If that is sorted out, anyone will consider joining despite the current global situation around AI and fear of potential layoffs in the future. Even if an employee is laid off, these companies on our resume help a lot. It's like an IIT tag. Startups pay a good salary if you have worked with one of these tech firms. Anyways, people in tech, especially those with less than 10 years, consider leaving an organisation after spending an average of three years,” he said.