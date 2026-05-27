AI spending to continue amid geopolitical uncertainty, says Gurnani

Indian companies across sectors will continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) despite their operating costs rising due to the West Asia conflict impacting oil prices, said C P Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman of AIONOS, which has tied up with European digital services major Inetum to set up Inetum India to cater to the domestic market.

The top executive noted that the tie-up underscored the importance of AI for companies in the face of global geopolitical headwinds as well as domestic-level austerity measures.

“The temporary pain is that the Middle East crisis is causing nervousness in most boardrooms around the world. But we all know that pain is temporary. Now the question is whether temporary means one month or two months or 10 weeks. I don’t know the answer to that, but I promise you that we all know that businesses will need technology, businesses will need services, businesses need to be competitive, and businesses want to grow,” he told Business Standard in an interaction on Wednesday.

Inetum India will primarily support the French major across its core markets of France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Poland, and the UK and Ireland. Jacques Pommeraud, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Inetum, noted that Europe remained underdeveloped in terms of technology adoption and digitisation.

“Europe is under-modernised compared to the US, China and others. So there is a strong need to digitalise and adopt technology. Just to give you one number — public cloud, which is a technology that is more than 20 years old. On average today across Europe, only 50 per cent of companies use public cloud. So even 20 years later, there is only 50 per cent adoption of that technology that is proven and so on. So the challenge nowadays is to digitalise more, adopt more technologies, and the new thing, of course, is AI,” he said.

The India arm will scale up Inetum’s offshore capabilities and raise competitiveness amid global peers.

AIONOS, an AI-based joint venture backed by InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, will be the exclusive partner to establish and scale Inetum India. The company said it will bring its AI-native capabilities, technology stack and operational model. Inetum India will integrate existing employees already present locally while building high-performing offshore teams in India.