AI to push advertising volumes up to 18% in the next three to five years

With the advertising industry rapidly adopting technology, and about 42 per cent of advertisers already using artificial intelligence (AI) for campaigns, AI is set to increase advertising volumes up to 18 per cent in the next three to five years, driven by lower costs, better reach, and return on investment (ROI).

Media buying executives said that the digital segment is expected to have the highest uplift in advertising volumes, followed by connected TV and streaming platforms. Apart from better reach, increasing the variation and testing frequency of advertisements and enabling small and mid-size brands to advertise more often, Abhinay Bhasin,