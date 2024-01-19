Sensex (    %)
                        
Akasa Air announces commercial flight ops from upcoming Noida Airport

Akasa Air on Friday became the second airline to announce commercial flight operations from the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

Akasa Air

Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Akasa Air on Friday became the second airline to announce commercial flight operations from the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.
IndiGo was the first airline to announce a tie-up with the greenfield airport, located near the national capital, for commercial services, according to a statement.
A partnership agreement was signed between Akasa Air and Noida International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday on the sidelines of industry event 'Wings 2024', the statement said.
"We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as our airline partner, marking a significant step forward as we progress towards airport opening. This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh," Noida International Airport Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann said.
"Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as Tier-2 and 3 cities across the country," Schnellmann said.
He said the airport's goal remains to offer passengers unmatched connectivity and an exceptional travel experience.
Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said the Noida International airport exemplifies the government's focus on developing aviation infrastructure as the country moves towards becoming an international aviation hub.
"Akasa Air's proposed partnership with the airport is in line with our endeavour to build a holistic network that connects the length and breadth of the nation.
"We are confident that the synergy will enable us to further fortify connectivity to and from Uttar Pradesh and offer a seamless travel experience to passengers across the country. We look forward to the much-awaited launch of the airport and working towards our collaborative goal of making air travel accessible for a greater number of Indians," he added.
The first phase of the airport is scheduled to go open for flight operations by the end of this year.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

