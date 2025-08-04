Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese investor Ant Group may exit Paytm after offloading 5.84% stake

Ant Group is expected to offload its remaining 5.84% stake in Paytm worth $434 million, marking a potential exit from the fintech firm. The deal comes amid growing regulatory concerns

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Chinese investor Ant Group is expected to exit fintech major Paytm by offloading its remaining 5.84 per cent stake through block deals worth approximately $434 million (₹3,800 crore), according to a report by Reuters.
 
Ant is anticipated to sell the stake at a floor price of ₹1,020 per share. This is a 5.4 per cent discount to Paytm’s closing price of ₹1,078.30 per share on August 4 on the BSE. 
 
Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India are expected to lead the sale. 
 
Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, which is the entity of Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba Group, has been paring down stake in Paytm over the past two years. 
   
In May, it sold about 4 per cent of its total holding in Paytm operator One97 Communications. As of March 2025 (Q4FY25) quarter, its stake in the company stood at 9.85 per cent in Paytm.  

In August 2023, it had offloaded a 10.3 per cent stake in the company. Prior to it, the investor held a 23.79 per cent stake in Paytm as of the June 2023 (Q1FY24) quarter, data from the BSE shows. 
 
The sale of stake comes amid regulatory sentiment regarding investments by investors of Chinese origin. 
 
The first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) turned profitable for One97 Communications, parent of fintech player Paytm, after a steep loss of ₹838.9 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
The net profit of ₹122.5 crore in Q1FY26 was largely driven by sharp cost controls. The fintech firm had posted a net loss of ₹539.8 crore in Q4FY25.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

