Home / Cricket / News / Supermen from India! Tendulkar, Rahane hail thrilling win in the 5th Test

Supermen from India! Tendulkar, Rahane hail thrilling win in the 5th Test

The cricketing fraternity congratulated Team India on their sensational return in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy as Shubman Gill and co. drew the series 2-2 in England.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval sparked a wave of praise across the cricketing world. The thrilling win helped India level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 and showcased the team's depth, character, and determination.
 
Mohammed Siraj shines under pressure 
The standout performer of the match was fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a fiery spell of 5/104 under immense pressure. He ended the series as the highest wicket-taker across both sides, claiming 23 scalps and earning the Player of the Match award.
 
Chasing a challenging 374-run target, England looked in control at 339/6 at the close of Day 4. But on the final morning, India, led by Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, snatched victory by bundling England out for 367. 
 

Cricket Icons React 
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised the team’s effort on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Test cricket… absolute goosebumps. Series 22, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win.”
Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, commended the team’s resilience, especially highlighting Siraj and Krishna’s performances. “Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team,” he posted. Siraj later thanked Kohli publicly for always believing in him.
 
Support from Former Captains and Cricketers
  Former captain Sourav Ganguly applauded India’s young squad and key players like Jadeja, Pant, and Washington Sundar for their consistency, calling it an “exceptional series.” 
 
Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who missed the final Test due to a foot injury, hailed the team’s fighting spirit: “This team is hungry, united and here to take Indian cricket forward.”
 
Cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar noted how India managed success without some of its biggest names. “No Rohit, Virat, Shami or Bumrah in the two wins. A big lesson: no individual is indispensable,” he wrote.
 
More Reactions from the Cricketing Community
  Anil Kumble called it a “stunning performance,” particularly applauding Siraj and Prasidh for holding their nerve on the final day.
 
Suryakumar Yadav celebrated the team's resilience: “Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end.”
 
  Ajinkya Rahane described the Test as a perfect example of pressure cricket and character: “Test cricket doesn’t get better than this.” Irfan Pathan called Siraj “an iron body with a lion’s heart.”
 
Harbhajan Singh praised both pacers, saying: “Tum sab ne jeeta DIL. Love you guys.” Even former England captain Michael Vaughan weighed in, describing the series as one of the most incredible he had witnessed.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

